AirAsia India announces anniversary sale

NEW DELHI, June 12: Private budget airlines AirAsia India, a joint venture between Tata Sons Limited and AirAsia Investment Limited, on Saturday announced its seventh anniversary Seventastic Sale with fare starting from ?1,177.

“Special sale fares are open for advance booking from 12 June till 14 Jun for travel from August 01, 2021 onwards. The sale fares are bookable across all channels, with a special #BookFastFlyFree contest exclusively on the airline’s new website, airasia.co.in,” AirAsia India said in a release.

AirAsia India commenced operations on June 12, 2014 and flies to 17 destinations and over 240 direct and connecting routes across India with 32 Airbus A320 aircraft.

The top AirAsia India Sevantastic Sales fares include Guwahati-Kolkata?and Chennai-Hyderabad from 1,177, Hyderabad-Chennai, Bangalore-Chennai & Chennai-Bangalore from 1,377, Kolkata-Guwahati and Delhi-Jaipur from 1,477, Bangalore-Pune, Imphal-Guwahati &Chennai-Mumbai from 1577 and Mumbai-Chennai from 1677. (UNI)