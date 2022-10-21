Air India appoints Henry Donohoe as head of safety, security & quality functions

New Delhi, Oct 21: Air India has appointed Henry Donohoe to strengthen safety, security and quality functions.

Donohoe will take over charge as Head of Safety, Security and Quality from November 7, 2022, an official statement said on Friday.

An Irish national, Donohoe started his career at Aer Lingus in 1978 and became its Chief Pilot before going on to head key departments including Safety, Quality, Flight Operations and Engineering.

Donohoe then spent seven years with Emirates Airline in various safety roles, ultimately as Divisional Senior Vice President Flight Operations and Primary Crisis Director.

Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President Safety, Security, Compliance & Emergency Response at Norwegian Air, where he was responsible for the integration of multiple AOCs and Safety, Security & Compliance departments under a single entity, and initiated vital Change Management processes in the airline, the statement said.

Speaking on the development, CEO & MD, Air India, Campbell Wilson said,?Even as we pursue our Vihaan.AI ambitions, including the tripling of our fleet, safe and secure operations remain Air India’s number-one priority. We are therefore delighted to welcome someone of Henry’s experience and calibre to the Air India family, and look forward to his contribution to our Safety, Security and Quality functions.

(UNI)