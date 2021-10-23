Aim high, sky’s limit: Rana tells budding artists

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: Former MLA and BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today lauded the Jammu youngsters for leaving an indelible mark in the field of art and culture, saying this holds a promise for their better future.

“The talent has scope to shine nationally and internationally, given their devotion and dedication”, Rana said after the grand finale of ‘Let’s Dance Level-up’, organised by Auspicious Dance Academy at Ranjit College of Education Kunjwani Jammu.

He was accompanied by Som Nath Khajuria, Dharam Veer Singh Jamwal, Ashok Singh Manhas, S. Sucha Singh, Sanjeev Singh, Rekha Langeh, Tejpal Singh and others.

He advised the participants to aim high, as sky’s the limit and carry out exhaustive practice alongside their academics, which will keep them in good stead in the competitions. This is the time they can evolve as talented artists by imbibing the spirit of learning from icons in the field. Learning and practicing can make them perfect, he added.

He said dancing is equally imperative for overall personality development beside mental and physical health. Therefore, the aim should be to give their best under supervision of the ‘Gurus’ in the field, he said.

He lauded the organizers for arranging the competition and providing a platform to talented artists to showcase their talent. He hoped such programmes would be helpful for the budding talent to make a name in the field of Bollywood and reality dance shows after tough competition.

Giving the details of the competition, Managing Director of the Academy Neha Nitin Sanotra said the effort is to showcase the talent and provide artists ample opportunities to perform.

The main competition was held among 80 finalists, which were sorted out after tough rounds of competition.

Manmeet Singh, Chairman Ranjit College and Kabal Singh were the guests of honour at the final completion while Rajan Gupta, Nidhi Abrol, Rajan, Ashish Kohli, Rahul Khatri and Sanyam Pandoh were the special guests.

The show was judged by Amit Dubey.

Ridvansh was adjudged as the winner In Sub Junior Category and Kamakshi in the Junior Category. Similarly Ronak was declared as winner in the Senior Category.

The show was hosted by renowned anchor Dharun Kesar aka DK.