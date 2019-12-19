AIIMS warns students, resident docs, faculty, staff against holding protest in campus

NEW DELHI, Dec 19:

Ahead of a scheduled demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC, the AIIMS administration warned its students, resident doctors, faculty and staff on Thursday against holding any protest or strike within the premises of the institute.

The administration, in its memorandum issued on Thursday, warned that any violation will lead to disciplinary and other actions.

A candlelight march and poetry recitation against the new citizenship law and NRC is scheduled to be held in front of the JLN Auditorium in AIIMS.

The Resident Doctors’ Association has, however, denied having called any such demonstration.

Citing a May 20, 2002, Delhi High Court order, the memorandum issued by the Registrar of AIIMS listed out a series of code of conduct applicable to all students, staff, nurses and faculty members of the institute.

According to the memorandum, no employee or faculty member will cease work for any reason whatsoever or disrupt the work or aid or abet such disruptions or cessation.

Also, no use of loud speakers or shouting of slogans, demonstrations, dharna are allowed within the campus, it said, adding no gate meetings or protest meetings of any kind whatsoever are to be held within 500 metres from the boundary of the institute.

The memorandum also stated that there should be no interference in any official work and all trade union activities are to be carried outside the campus. Further, there should be no activity in the nature of strike, dharna or demonstration or gherao in or around the AIIMS at all, it said.

“Violation of the orders of the High court of Delhi by any individual employee group of employees/students//resident doctors/associations/Unions etc will be in contravention of the directions of High court and make them liable for disciplinary action and also for contempt of court.

“Hence it is advised that everyone should refrain from holding any dharna/protest\\/ strike within the premises of AIIMS. All chief of centres/ head of departments are requested to make bring it to the notice of students, residents, staff and faculty of the departments centres and offices,” the memorandum stated.

Defying unprecedented prohibitory orders across regions, simultaneous protests broke out on Thursday in multiple cities against the newly amended citizenship law, prompting authorities to detain a large number of activists and students and clamp down on mobile services in parts of the national capital and other states. (PTI)