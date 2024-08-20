Ahead Of Polls, Rahul Gandhi To Visit Jammu And Kashmir Tomorrow

SRINAGAR, Aug 20: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge shall arrive on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir beginning Wednesday, party leaders said on Tuesday.

The visit of Congress leadership is important as the party is looking for potential allies in the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party for the upcoming three-phase Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir beginning September 18.

Assembly elections are taking place for the first time in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

J&K Congress president Tariq Karra on Monday said the party was open to an alliance with like-minded parties. He said that at some level talks were on with the PDP.

The NC is also in touch with central leadership of the party, he said.

Congress sources said that Gandhi would arrive in Jammu on Wednesday and then will fly to Srinagar the same evening.

“In Srinagar, he will meet party leaders and workers and discuss poll preparations,” said a senior party leader.