Ahead of Maryam Nawaz hearing, National Accountability Bureau declares Lahore office “red zone”

ISLAMABAD [PAKISTAN]: Ahead of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s appearance in the hearing of Chaudhry Sugar Mills case and purchase of land in Raiwind, accountability watchdog – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday declared its Lahore office a “red zone”.

Citing sources, Geo.tv. reported that the Ministry of Interior has approved a request for the NAB Lahore office to be declared a “red zone” and for Punjab Rangers and police personnel to be deployed within the NAB office and surrounding areas on March 25 and 26.

NAB had cited fears of a possible attack on its building the day the PML-N leader is expected to appear, reported Geo.tv.

Maryam has been summoned by NAB on March 26 on the charges that she is obstructing the investigation by not appearing, and is using tactics to give the public the impression that state institutions are inactive.

The anti-corruption body maintained that after her release on bail, she has been attacking state institutions through media and social media, and has continuously made false accusations and is engaged in anti-state propaganda.

The NAB has been mired in controversy over violation of human rights, character assassination and arresting people at the inquiry stage to weaken the opposition’s anti-government movement.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said that during Maryam’s hearing with NAB, the opposition alliance will show up in an act of solidarity with the PML-N leader, reported Geo.tv.

“The apparent reasons cited by NAB (for the summons) have exposed the bureau for the puppet institution it is. It has approached the court for cancellation of [Maryam’s] bail on the basis that she speaks against institutions.

“So the institution has been formed not to combat corruption but to serve other institutions,” he said.

Fazlur Rehman said that when she appears before NAB on Friday, all of the PDM’s workers and leaders will be right there with her.

He went on to say that the workers will number “not thousands, but hundreds of thousands”.

“It will be decided later who among the leaders will be present, but nonetheless, we will be there and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with her,” the PDM chief said. (AGENCY)