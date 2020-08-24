Agri-ecotourism- Sustainable Agri-business Opportunity

Dr Parvani Sharma, Dr Ashwani Kumar

Agri-ecotourism is a novel concept in Indian tourism sector, which provides vast opportunities for tourists to experience the authentic ethnic culture of rural societies and actively engage in agricultural activities without disturbing eco-system. As per World Tourism Organization (WTO, 2002), it is fastest growing tourism model in the world and is a part of rural tourism which relates to tourism on farms. It directly benefits the local farmers and provides them opportunities to expand their activities and also to increase their income. It centered around the ecosystem, which relates to environment, community and market friendly nature of the tourism. Eco-tourism conserves nature, environment and sustains well-being of people in rural areas. While speaking of tourism in agriculture many of the activities can be explored which may include organic farming, floriculture, sericulture, pisciculture, apiculture, medicinal plantation, pottery etc. It provides a fresh perspective to the visitors towards mother nature and offers them with both pleasure and leisure. Not only this, visitors also get the unique opportunity to meet farmers, learn the process of food production, a close glance to the rural life and also a taste of local delicious food. Adding, to the agricultural income the activities like farm stays, farms, animal rides, cattle milking, rural art and craft, village fairs and festivals brings a new hope and better lives, Agri-ecotourism is one such activity that fits the bill.

According to the latest report by NCRB (National Crime Record Bureau) India, at least 10,349 people working in the farm sector ended their lives in 2018. With a hike in price, uncertainness in agriculture productivity, less recognition and respects in society farmers complains that the present generation of India does not want to join agriculture, instead they want to have good education and opt for other safer professions. This dismal condition of agriculture in India, has compelled farmers to commit suicides. In such context, agritourism can bring a light of hope and serve as a platform for the farmers to increase their source of income which would finally benefit agriculture as well as tourism sectors of India and thereby contribute to the sustainable growth of the country. According to Dr. M.S. Swaminathan agrarian activities will be the only sector for this country which will provide major job opportunities for youth and we all have noticed that the outlook of the present policy on agriculture by the central government is focused on these areas. At the same time the excessive use of modern agriculture technologies caused damages to the local ecology and in returns from farming are slow and low of which the price is determined not by the farmer but middle men or agents. Hence, the existing generation guides their next generation to undertake any other profession but agriculture; which has potential of quick and assured income along with dignity. The outcome of this is that the rural areas are still fumbling for survival and our ecosystems are in deserted condition. To save, all this Agro Rural Tourism (ART) centers come up to protect the ecology by avoiding plastics, by promoting greenery and biodiversity by creating water bodies; protecting and highlighting medicinal plants and flora and fauna. Thus, these centers will be the strong pillars of the rural India and will also support sustainable development to achieve one of the key development activities in the region and ensure conducive conditions to address the issues of unemployment, revenue generation and the ability of IHR (Indian Himalayan Region) communities and the environment to absorb and equitably benefit from the impact of tourism in a sustainable way. A concept, agri-eco-tourism entails visiting a working farm or any agriculture, horticulture or agribusiness operation, for the purpose of enjoyment, education or active involvement in the activities of the farm or operation. The concept is to tap the vast market of inland urban tourists who want to take a break from a mechanical life and enjoy the peace and tranquility of rural life in its natural abundance. It is the new value-added agricultural business, for improving the incomes and potential economic viability of small farms and rural communities. It can take many forms like roadside stands or on farm direct sales, which can offer farm-fresh produce to travelers as well as interaction with growers and moreover can end farmers’ isolation and offers the opportunity to make new friends and build stronger links to the community. Agro-ecotourism is a secure multifunctional, sustainable and competitive agriculture, maintain the landscape and the countryside, contribute to the vitality of rural communities, respond to consumer concerns and demands regarding food quality and safety, environmental protection, animal welfare, etc. The first dimension of Agro-ecotourism, agriculture include activities which aimed to the use of natural resources for the welfare of the human being by including all primary activities of production. The second-dimension ecosystem is related to biodiversity, organic farming system and ecological systems and third dimension for tourism. Countries like Australia, Canada, Philippines, Latvia, Italy, Turkey, Switzerland, US and UK are harnessing agro-ecotourism successfully and in India, Pandurang Taware “Father of Agro-tourism concept and the founder of Agro-tourism development Corporation(ATDC), winner for the “Best contribution to conserving cultural heritage” in 2011 has left no stone unturned to make it successful concept. In India, the villages are taking positive steps in the field of agro-ecotourism, the cases of few agro-tourists spots will reflect idea about its popularity, the places like Morachi Chincholi Village in Pune district of Maharashtra has emerged as one of the most successful agri-tourist destinations. The activities like bullock-cart ride, rural and outdoor games, bird watching, nursery, camping and tent facilities and organic farming are being provided to the tourists. Another agro-tourist spot in Uttarakhand Called “ROSE” (Rural Opportunity for Social Elevation) nestled in the hills of kumaon and situated in the Bageshwar district worked with agri-tourism model where the tourists can avail homestays amidst the wheat fields and scenic mountain views and indulge in regular work like cooking, harvesting of crops, building of toilets, teaching English to the school kids and many other activities. The agro-spot in Zuluk or Dzuluk , in lower Himalayan in East Sikkim is another offbeat tourist destination. Because of rough terrain, the tourist enjoys the taste of Sikkimese hospitality. Montana Homestay is one such example of how villagers reach out to promote their share of goodness along with the bounty of nature. The success of such home stays lie in the fact that one can stay in the natural way and be rooted to the earthiness. Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has come up with a unique concept of agri-tourism to promote rural tourism and would be showcasing integrated lush green horticulture farms, dairy, fishing, vegetable poly houses having even guest houses for tourists to stay for a couple of days or more and to get exposure to rural rustic life and natural environment and also to rural eateries reminding one of the days of our grandmothers and fathers. Every State of India are coming up with the idea to promote agro-ecotourism, as of believe that real India lies in the rural areas and to simply multiply the income of farmers.

Imperatives for promoting agro-ecotourism in state like Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and too many urgently call for sustained efforts on the part of local government. Leads from department in promoting the activities in a time bound manner, facilitation of visitor friendly amenities in protected area, a perfect information center with committed wild life staff and launch of good publicity blitz are the essential pre-requisites to be put in place at the moment. As India marches faster on the path of development in the coming years, the intrinsic values of our natural endowments such as forestry and wildlife would go up significantly and societies would begin to put a premium on the same. In fact, India with its uniquely rich-bio-cultural diversity heritage, and varied eco-systems in all poised to take to altogether new dimension in coming years and one should be ready to gear our commands to meet such expectations from the sector.

Government has to play a very important role to promote Agro-eco-tourism and at the same time to improve the ecology. Its role in formulating regulations for wild life, forests and coastal line, preventing the exploitation of local residents by big business houses, seed certifications, funding R&D, providing subsidies, conforming to minimum standards and dealing with the negative impacts of tourism expansion (social and environmental) will determine the future path of agro-eco-tourism. Although academic and research institutes have not fully analyzed the agro-eco-tourism concept, it is imperative to utilize this tool to conserve, develop, research, educate and market the agro-biodiversity, technology development and sustainable issues. Non-governmental organizations have a role to assist the Government, private sector and communities in implementing, monitoring and evaluating responsible tourism.

(The author is Assistant Professor, school of Agriuclture, Shoolini University(H.P) and Plant Breeder, Lok Bharti Gramvidhya Pith (Gujarat)

feedbackexcelsior@gmail.com