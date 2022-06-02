Agency deterred attempted cyber attack on Boston Children’s hospital: FBI

Washington, June 2: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) recently foiled an attempted cyber attack on Boston Children’s Hospital, FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

“We got a report from one of our intelligence partners indicating Boston Children’s was about to be targeted,” Wray said during a speech at Boston College.

Wray said Iran-backed hackers tried to hack the hospital’s computer network last summer.

CNN reported, citing US officials, that the hackers exploited a popular software made by Fortinet.

Wray encouraged US businesses to work with the FBI to prevent any potential cyber attacks.

(UNI)