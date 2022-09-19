After UAC, JKBOSE issues guidelines for migration from other Boards

Officers told to meticulously conduct verification process

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Sept 19: After the implementation of the Uniform Academic Calendar (UAC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has issued a schedule and guidelines for the migration of the students to JKBOSE from other recognized boards of the country.

As per the schedule, the process will be made entirely online and the link which will be thrown open in this regard will remain up until October 5 during which the concerned candidates seeking migration from other Boards will fill up the details and submit the eligibility requests.

Officials said that after the promulgation of the uniform academic calendar in the Union Territory of J&K the candidates of class 10th, 11th and 12th of other recognized Institutions/ Boards desirous to seek migration have been allowed to carry out the same.

“It (migration) has been allowed for the Academic session 2022-23 in Regular capacity, the process of the online facility shall be available through BOSE website www.jkbose.nic.in,” the officials said.

As per the guidelines, the submission of admissible fee by the eligible candidates shall be through online mode, while as the eligibility fee per candidate has been set as Rs 580/- and the total prescribed fee plus a late fee per candidate has been set as Rs.1,160/-.

Concerning the general instructions regarding eligibility for migration to JKBOSE, students who have qualified for the 9th/ 10th/11th or its equivalent examination through CBSE or any other recognized University/ Board of the country will be eligible for the migration.

The officials said that the session of study shall coincide with the study session of the JKBOSE and that it is mandatory to pass/ complete Class 9th/10th and Class 11th /12th in two academic sessions.

Further, the candidates placed in the Reappear/ Compartment category in any of the opted subjects by CBSE or any other recognized University/ Board of the country will not be eligible to seek admission in a regular capacity in the next higher class in any affiliated academic institution of the JKBOSE.

Such candidates, officials, said, if desire to appear afresh in the same class, i.e., Class 10th,11th, or 12th, as the case may be, through JKBOSE, shall be allowed to do so in a private capacity only. The same has been made subject to fulfillment of other formalities laid down in the regulations.

In this regard, the candidates have been advised to fill in the correct particulars, as mentioned in the Marks Certificates of CBSE, and the same upon certification from the Institution, where they are seeking admission, shall be recorded as final in the JKBOSE database. “No further claim, whatsoever, shall be accepted afterward,” the guidelines stated.

As per the details, the candidates who will submit the online Eligibility Requests, have been directed to approach the concerned District/ Tehsil Offices of the JKBOSE along with all the relevant documentary proofs in support of migrations within the dates prescribed for physical verification of documents.

Also, the concerned Heads of the District/ Tehsil Offices of the JKBOSE have been advised to manually and meticulously verify the documents submitted by the candidates.

The concerned officers have also been told to explore the options for verification of Class 10th conducted by CBSE or any other recognized Boards through online mode from the official websites of the concerned Boards and for the Class 10th and 11th, as the case may be, the verification shall be acquired from concerned schools.