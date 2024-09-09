After PDP, AP To Support Taj Mohiuddin From Uri Assembly Constituency: Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Sept 9: A day after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) extended their support to former Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leader Taj Mohiuddin, Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari on Monday also decided to support him, who is contesting from Uri assembly constituency in north Kashmir in the upcoming election.

Click Here To Join Daily Excelsior on WhatsApp And Get Latest News

Addressing a press conference here today, Bukhari said the party has decided to extend their support to Taj Mohiuddin, who is contesting as an independent candidate from Uri assembly constituency.

“The decision was solely taken for the benefit of the people of Uri and there is no personal interest for Apni Party on Taj Mohiuddin”, Bukhari said and added “we are very happy to extend our support to a tall leader and almighty willing he will represent the people of Uri in the new assembly”.

Taj Mohiuddin expressed his gratitude to Altaf Bukhari for extending his party support in his favour.

Mehbooba Mufti led PDP also extended their support in favour of former Minister Taj Mohiuddin and decided to withdraw its candidate from Uri.

Taj Mohiuddin on August 17 announced his resignation from the Ghulam Nabi Azad-led DPAP.

The former DPAP leader, a former Minister from the Uri assembly segment in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, resigned from the Congress in August 2022 to join Ghulam Nabi Azad led DPAP (UNI)