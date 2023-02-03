After Joshimath, Cracks Appear In Buildings In Jammu And Kashmir’s Doda

JAMMU, Feb 3: After Uttarakhand’s Joshimath, cracks have now started appearing in buildings in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district. Athar Amin Zargar, SDM Doda informed that till Thursday (February 1) 6 building had cracks however the crisis have now started to increase and the area is gradually sinking.

Talking to news agency, SDM said that the cracks were first reported in a house in the Doda district in December but now the situation has escalated and cracks are appearing in several buildings.

SDM said the area is gradually sinking and the government is trying to find a solution to avert the crisis as soon as possible.