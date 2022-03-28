After Jammu records highest ever March temperature, weather to remain dry today

JAMMU, March 28: The weather remained dry with clear sky in J&K and Ladakh on Monday after Jammu city recorded the highest ever March temperature at 37.3 degrees Celsius the previous day.

“Jammu recorded 37.3 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature yesterday. This is the highest ever recorded in the month of March. The last highest recorded in March was 37.2 on March 31, 1945.

“Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 9.4, Pahalgam 6.2 and Gulmarg 4.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh had minus 1.3, Leh 2.0 and Kargil zero as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu had 19.7, Katra 17.8, Batote 12.5, Banihal 8.6 and Bhaderwah 9.5 as the minimum temperature. (Agencies)