After disruption due to shooting stones, one-way traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway

SRINAGAR: One-way Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) traffic has been resumed on 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway after remaining disrupted on Thursday evening due to shooting stones.

However, no fresh Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed from Jammu or Srinagar today, a traffic police spokesman said adding only stranded HMVs between Nashree and Ramban will leave for Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the national highway, connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir and historic Mughal road, seen as alternative to Srinagar-Jammu national highway remained closed due to accumulation of snow and avalanches.

Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu was suspended last evening due to shooting stones near Ramsu leaving hundreds of Kashmir bound LMVs and HMVs stranded between Magarkote and Digdool and other places. However, the National Authority of India (NHAI), responsible for the maintenance of the highway immediately put into service sophisticated machines and men and cleared the stones. Later, maximum LMVs were cleared. However, HMVs were stopped.

This morning LMVs were allowed to ply from Jammu to Srinagar, he said adding no vehicle was allowed from opposite direction. However, the LMVs have to cross Nagrota between 0500 hrs to 1200 hrs and Jekhani Udhampur from 0600 hrs to 1300 hrs, he said adding no vehicle will be allowed after cut off timing.

He said only stranded Kashmir bound HMVs will be allowed to move from Magarkote and Digdool.

Security forces are advised not to ply against traffic advisory in view of traffic congestion on the highway. They may ply from Jammu to Srinagar, he said. (Agency)