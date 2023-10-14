After Chandrayaan, Sky Not The Limit For India’s Space Journey: Dr Jitendra

JAMMU Oct 14 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today said, after the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission and the unlocking of Space sector by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, ‘sky is not the limit’ for India’s Space journey.

Dr. Jitendra Singh was delivering the inaugural cum keynote address at ‘Campus Dialogue’ on Chandrayaan 3 under the theme ‘Viksit Bharat @2047′ at the Central University of Jammu today.

While interacting with the academia and students, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, India’s quantum leap in space research with India’s space economy standing at $8 billion has been only possible due to the courageous decision taken by PM Narendra Modi to unlock the space sector from the shackles of the past.

India’s Space economy is projected to grow beyond $40 Billion by 2040 and as per ADL (Arthur D Little) Report, India’s space economy has the potential to go beyond $100 Billion by 2040, which is going to be a gigantic jump, Dr. Jitendra Singh added.

On the successful conduct of the G20 Summit and Chandrayaan-3 Mission, Dr Jitendra Singh said, India today is at par with countries, such as the United States which commenced their space journey decades before us. Stating that India has made a quantum jump in its space journey in the last nine years, the Minister said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has created a supportive ecosystem. He added that the space sector has been opened for public private participation, with a swift increase in number of Space StartUps.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that the Government of India has embarked on a mission to open Space Technology Teaching Centres in higher educational institutions. In this regard, the Minister mentioned the ISRO Teaching Centre established at the Central University of Jammu. A similar centre has also been set up at NIT, Agartala in Northeast, he informed.

Enumerating the salient features of the National Education Policy 2020, Dr Jitendra Singh stated that India’s youth are no more “prisoners of their aspiration” as the Policy now empowers them to choose or change subjects freely depending on their aptitude,skill, interest and other factors.

Prof. Sanjeev Jain, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Jammu and Prof. B.N. Tripathi, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST, Jammu were among those who also spoke on the occasion.