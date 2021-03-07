After allowing 2-way traffic on Highway, authorities again reverted to one-way on Srinagar-Jammu NH

SRINAGAR : After allowing two-way Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) on Saturday, the authorities on Sunday reverted to one-way traffic again on the 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

No fresh Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) will be allowed from Srinagar or Jammu as only stranded HMVs between Jawahar tunnel and Banihal will be allowed to move towards Jammu, a traffic police official said. He said the national highway, the only link between the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh and Kashmir remained shut due to the accumulation of snow and avalanches since January Ist, this year.

Meanwhile, there is also no change on the historic 86-km-long Mughal road which remained closed since December last year though the Mechanical Engineering Department (MED) has started snow clearance operation despite the threat of avalanches.

Traffic officials said there is a forecast for rain and snow which could trigger landslides and shooting stones on the highway during the next 24 hours. He said LMVs were allowed from both sides on Saturday on the highway.

However, today only one-way traffic was allowed, he said LMVs will be allowed to ply from Srinagar to Jammu. Vehicles had to cross Zig Qazigund between 0700 hrs to 1100 hrs, he said adding no vehicle will be allowed after cut off timing.

No vehicle will be allowed from the opposite direction, he said. He said no fresh HMVs will be allowed from Jammu or Srinagar today when only stranded vehicles between Jawahar tunnel and Banihal will be allowed to proceed towards Jammu.

Security forces are also advised not to ply against traffic advisory because of the traffic congestion on the highway. They too may ply from Srinagar to Jammu, he said. (AGENCIES)