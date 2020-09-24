Advocate shot dead by militants in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Unidentified militants shot dead an advocate in Hawal area of the Srinagar on Thursday, police said.

The ultras fired upon advocate Babar Qadri at his Hawal residence around 6.25 pm from close range before fleeing the spot, a police official said.

Qadri, in his early 40s, was rushed to the SKIMS hospital, where doctors declared him ‘dead on arrival’, according to the official.

The advocate, who used to appear on TV debates and write opinion pages for local newspapers, was not liked by separatist circles. (AGENICES)