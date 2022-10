Advocate Monika Kohli, Mohsin Qadri appointed as AAG

JAMMU, Oct 3: The Jammu & Kashmir Government has appointed advocate Monika Kohli and advocate Mohsin Qadri as additional advocates general.

According to orders issued by J&K government to this effect, advocate Mohsin Qadri has been appointed as AAG in Srinagar wing of J&K High Court and advocate Monika Kohli in Jammu wing of J&K High Court. (KNO)