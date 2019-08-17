Advisors visit Ganderbal, Budgam; review stock supply, security situation

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 17: Advisors to Governor, K Vijay Kumar and KK Sharma today reviewed the stock supply and security situation in Ganderbal district.

During their visit to the district, the Advisors were accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Hashmat Ali Khan and other senior police officials.

The Advisors while reviewing the availably of the essentials especially the food items, medicines expressed their satisfaction over the availability of stock supplies in the district. They directed the officers to ensure that the people living in the district do not face any in convenience with respect to essential items and they should be readily available to address the problems faced by the people.

Both the Advisors were informed that a delivery system was in place where several line departments like FCS&CA, Animal Husbandry and Agriculture Departments are working in unison to provide basic commodities to people in the district.

While reviewing the availability of power and water supply in the district, the Advisors directed providing adequate supply of these and a coordinated mechanism for addressing the break down issues, if any, by proper augmentation of manpower and plugging the mechanical issues.

Later, the Advisors also convened a security meeting with senior police officers to review the law and order besides security situation in the district.

Later, Advisors visited Budgam district to take stock of supply of essential services in the district.

The Advisors were accompanied by Principal Secretary Home Department, Shaleen Kabra, Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Tariq Ganai and Superintendent of Police.

The Advisors took stock of position of essential commodities and quality of Services being provided to people.

The Advisors were informed about the steps taken by the District Administration to ensure hassle free delivery of essential services particularly essential commodities like health, water supply, power supply, etc. Clear-cut instructions were given by the Advisors with regard to providing of essential services to the people. Also, instructions with regard to functioning of the Government offices in the District were given by the Advisors.