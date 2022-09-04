Advisor tours Karnah, inspects developmental works

Excelsior Correspondent

KARNAH (KUPWARA), Sept 4: On the second day of his visit to border district Kupwara, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today conducted a whirlwind tour of Sub-division Karnah and other adjoining areas and took onspot assessment of several ongoing developmental works as well as health care facilities.

During the tour, Advisor Bhatnagar visited Sub-District Hospital, Tanghdar and reviewed the medical facilities available for the public there.

The Advisor took a detailed round of the facility and inspected the medical wards as well as other related infrastructure. He also interacted with the patients there and enquired from them about the medical care facilities being provided to them.

During the inspection of the medical facility, Advisor Bhatnagar also interacted with the doctors and other paramedical staff there. He delved upon them to provide all possible advanced medical care to the patients there keeping in view the criticality of the area.

He further directed the management of the hospital to keep the stock of medical supplies as well as as other critical medical equipments in stock as the area remains cut-off during the winter months.

Meanwhile, Advisor Bhatnagar also visited Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Tanghdar and inspected the progress on ongoing works of new building at the institute. He directed the concerned executing agency to expedite the pace of works so that the building can be dedicated to students for early use.

While interacting with the management of ITI, Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon them to start new trades in the institute which possess maximum chances for employment. He further asked them to hold camps for skill development of the youth of this area.

He also visited the under construction 12 Megawatt hydro power generation plant site and directed them to commission the project in time and later, Advisor Bhatnagar visited Teetwal area of Karnah Sub-division and inspected the facilities available at this zero line area. He visited the ongoing construction sites of Holy Shardha Peeth Temple and Gurdwara and paid obeisance there.

At Teetwal, Advisor Bhatnagar also held a meeting with the local officers and residents of the area. The Advisor impressed upon them to explore the possibilities of establishing homestay facilities in the area as the place has tremendous scope for Border tourism.