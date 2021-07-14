Advisor Khan takes stock of Eid arrangements

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 14: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today took stock of all the arrangements being made here for the celebration of upcoming Eid-ul-Adha festival.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, IGP Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Commissioner SMC, Directors of FCS&CA, Animal Husbandry, representatives from Health, Legal Meteorology and Wakf Board.

Advisor impressed upon the divisional and district administration to make arrangements of thorough cleanliness of all the areas especially city interiors. He asked them to clean the locations several times a day where sacrificial animals are put to sale. He urged them to see that the sheep, goat and poultry coming to J&K should be checked before sent for consumption to public.

Khan also urged the officers to be tough on hoarders and over-pricing shopkeepers especially meat, bakery and poultry sellers. He asked them to book under law whoever is found resorting to such unfair means. He asked them that joint enforcement teams comprising of both civil and police administration should be constituted for making frequent inspections on regular basis so that all these nefarious activities are curtailed fully.

The Advisor further asked the officers that a message should go across and people should come forward for registering their complaints. He exhorted upon them to ensure quality and reliable power and water supply of all the areas so that people do not face any hardships.

The Advisor was informed that market checking squads have been created to keep check on the prices. The divisional administration has also directed the Magistracy of each district to supervise the task and take corrective measures, wherever necessary. He was further informed that all the livestock entering the valley is checked at Lower Munda checkpoint and quality ensured by our vets and paramedics posted there.

The meeting was further apprised that special arrangements for cleanliness of all the locations has been scheduled besides the regular supply of electricity and water ensured.

It was further given out that in view of the ensuing covid pandemic people are asked to take all the precautions and observe covid appropriate behaviour so that the chances of spread of this virus are curtailed for the general welfare of people of J&K.