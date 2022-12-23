Advisor Bhatnagar visits NCC camp, interacts with selectee candidates of RDC-2023

Excelsior Correspondent

NAGROTA, Dec 23: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today visited National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh and interacted with the cadets selected for the upcoming NCC Republic Day Camp (RDC)-2023 at New Delhi.

During the visit, Advisor Bhatnagar was received by Additional Director General of NCC, Major General Tejinder Kumar.

On the occasion, the Advisor was also presented an impressive Guard of Honour by the cadets. He also witnessed an impressive cultural program presented by the cadets.

In his address to the cadets, Advisor Bhatnagar complimented the cadets on their high standard of physical and mental fitness as well as their josh and dedication in all their daily activities.

The Advisor acknowledged and complimented the stellar role played by the NCC units of the Directorate in shaping the personality of more than 25000 youth of the region. He advised the cadets to remain committed to their training and activities and emerge as role models for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Director General of NCC highlighted about the role played by NCC in various developmental activities and other initiatives of the Government.

During the interaction with cadets, Advisor Bhatnagar wished them best wishes for the Republic Day Camp as well as their future endeavours.