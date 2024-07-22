Advisor Bhatnagar visits Chandanwari, reviews arrangements for Amarnathji Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

PAHALGAM, July 21: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today visited Chandanwari base camp to oversee the arrangements for the ongoing holy Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

During the visit, Advisor Bhatnagar took comprehensive review of all facilities and infrastructure in place to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage experience for devotees.

The Advisor reviewed the arrangements for accommodation, sanitation, water supply and security, directing the concerned officials to maintain highest standards. He emphasized on the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of the devotees.

The Advisor lauded the efforts of all stakeholders involved in organizing the Yatra and reiterated the administration’s unwavering commitment to providing a memorable and spiritually enriching experience for all devotees visiting the revered Shri Amarnathji shrine.

Advisor Bhatnagar also interacted with senior officials from Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and J&K Police, reviewing the security arrangements and contingency plans in place. He commended the efforts of the officials and personnel involved in the Yatra management.

Meanwhile, Advisor Bhatnagar also inspected the base camp hospital Chandanwari and took stock of medical facilities available for the devotees.

During inspection, the Advisor assessed the medical facilities available for pilgrims and also took stock of emergency medicines available there. He also interacted with medical staff and took stock of medical equipments to ensure adequate preparedness for any emergencies that may arise during the Yatra.

He directed the staff available at hospital to keep extra stock of medical supplies and other emergency equipments available at the hospital to meet any kind of eventuality.