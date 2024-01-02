Advisor Bhatnagar, Secy MSDE inaugurate training prog under PM Vishwakarma Yojana at ITI Shopian

*J&K becomes first UT to implement Yojana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 2: In a significant step towards empowering the craftsman community of Jammu and Kashmir, enhance their competence and empower them regarding self employment as well as equip them with industry-relevant skills, Jammu and Kashmir today became the first UT of country to implement prestigious PM Vishwakarma Yojana (PMVY) with the start of training for first batch of 30 trainees (Viswakarmas) in Darzi Craft at ITI Shopian.

The training programme for Viswakarmas virtually inaugurated by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar alongwith Secretary, Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Atul Kumar Tiwari at ITI Shopian.

Joint Secretary, MSDE, Sonal Mishra; Commissioner Secretary, SDD, J&K, Saurabh Bhagat; Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb; Director SDD, J&K, Principals, Superintendents and Instructors of Government ITIs, various craftsmen and large number of locals were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Advisor Bhatnagar said that it is a proud moment for entire Jammu and Kashmir that with the support of Central Government our UT has become first UT of country to implement this yojana.

He remarked that PMVY is an important scheme as it aims to provide recognition, training, tool kits, certification, marketing support and soft loans to empower our craftsmen He also underscored that this scheme is also committed to honour and empower the artisans of our country who immensely contribute towards the economy of our nation as a whole.

The Advisor further highlighted that the present LG led Administration is committed towards fostering a culture of skill environment across the region in order to create maximum employment avenues for the youth.

Advisor Bhatnagar, on the occasion, commended the efforts of SDD and ITI Shopian in implementing the program and highlighted the importance of skill development in empowering the youth and contributing to the nation’s economic growth. He encouraged the craftsmen to make the most of this opportunity and become catalysts for change across Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that the scheme will be operationalised in all districts of J&K soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary MSDE highlighted on the basic objectives of the scheme.

Commissioner Secretary, SDD and Deputy Commissioner Shopian also spoke on the occasion.

While speaking on the occasion, several trainees of first batch expressed their gratitude for the opportunity and pledged to dedicate themselves to acquiring skills that would not only benefit their individual careers but also contribute to the overall development of the region.

Pertinently, PMVY is an ambitious initiative of Central Government in September 2023 by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The scheme aims for recognition of artisans and crafts of people through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card as well basic training of five to seven days and advanced training of 15 days or more, with a stipend of Rs. 500 per day. The scheme will also provide modern toolkit of Rs 15000 free of cost to trained Vishwakarmas besides linkage with credit based soft loans and marketing support for expansion of their business will also be provided under the Yojana.