Advisor Bhatnagar reviews progress on road projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 30: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today chaired a high level meeting to review progress on major road projects under PMDP being executed by various agencies besides assessing status of other infrastructural works in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Public Works Department, Shailendra Kumar; Commissioner Secretary Higher Education Department, Talat Parvez Rohella; Director Colleges, Professor M.Y Peerzada; Chief Engineer R&B Jammu, Chief Engineer JKPCC, Regional Officer NHAI, representatives of NHIDCL while Chief Engineer R&B Kashmir, representatives of BRO, BEACON and other concerned officials participated through video conferencing.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on present status of works being executed on major highway projects and other main roads that have been undertaken by the executing agencies besides any impediments coming in finishing of works on these projects were discussed in detail.

Discussing projects being executed by NHIDCL like Jammu-Akhnoor Road, Chenani-Sudhmahadev-Goha Road, Batote-Khilani-Chatru Road to Anantnag (NH244) and others, Advisor was informed that work on these projects is going on in full pace and are expected to be completed in time.

He directed the concerned executing agency to expedite the pace of work on these prestigious projects so that they can be completed within the fixed timelines and dedicated to the public.

Regarding the projects being executed by NHAI like construction of Semi Ring Roads in Srinagar and Jammu, Udhampur-Ramban Road, Ramban-Banihal Road, 4-laning of Banihal-Srinagar NHAI and few others, project wise discussion was held on present status of these projects with expected time of completion of all related works.

Regional Officer, NHAI briefed the Advisor about the progress on various projects being executed by the agency besides reasons of delay in some projects which are running behind the given completion dates. He informed the Advisor that on the hilly stretch of Ramban-Banihal Road 14 km tunnel road has been added to the existing 3 km tunnel road in order to bypass the treacherous points on the road. He informed that 4-laning of Jammu-Udhampur stretch as well as Chenani-Nashri section has been completed besides 90 per cent work has been completed on 4-laning of Srinagar-Banihal highway.

Advisor directed the concerned officials of NHAI to speed up the pace of work and remove the bottlenecks that are hindering the pace of works and complete all the allotted projects within fixed timelines. He stressed upon the officers to provide timely compensation on land acquisition cases.

Advisor Bhatnagar also reviewed the status of 82 km Srinagar-Shopian-Qazigund Road being executed by the R&B Department. He was informed that 72 km of said road has been completed while as work on remaining part is in full swing.

Meanwhile, Advisor Bhatnagar reviewed progress on construction of transit accommodation for migrants in Kashmir, 200 bedded maternity hospital Bemina Srinagar, Sheep Breeding Farm Khimber and establishment of newly sanctioned degree colleges in Jammu and Kashmir.

He directed the officers to complete the land acquisition process related to degree colleges in time so that reach of imparting quality education is increased towards far off areas.

Advisor asked the senior officers of the agencies to personally visit the projects they are handling so that the issues can be resolved on ground. He asked the representatives of different agencies to complete all preliminary works regarding start of projects beforehand as Kashmir valley has a limited working session for roads and other construction related activities.