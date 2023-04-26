Advisor Bhatnagar reviews progress on implementation of JJM, status of JSD major projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 26: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today chaired a meeting to review progress on implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) besides assessing status of major projects of Jal Shakti Department (JSD) across Jammu and Kashmir at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, Shaleen Kabra; Secretary in Jal Shakti Department, Deepika Sharma; Mission Director, JJM, Dr. G N Itoo; Chief Engineer, PHE Jammu/Kashmir, Chief Engineer I&FC, Jammu/Kashmir, Chief Engineer RTIC, Technical Advisor JSD and other concerned officers of JSD both in person and through video conferencing.

During the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar had detailed assessment of physical and financial achievements registered under CSS, CAPEX and NABARD schemes. He also reviewed the status of ongoing JJM works and the infrastructure proposed under the scheme, progress on ongoing works at major projects of Jal Shakti Department as well as summer preparedness of the department.

Addressing the officers, Advisor Bhatnagar emphasized on the importance of timely completion of these projects, which will not only benefit the people of Jammu and Kashmir but also contribute significantly towards development of the region. He directed the concerned officials to expedite the implementation of this mission and ensure that the benefits reach the targeted beneficiaries.

Advisor also emphasized the need to prioritize completion of projects that are critical to the region’s water security, including the augmentation of water supply schemes and rejuvenation of traditional water bodies.

Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the officers that the pace of ongoing works should be amplified so that the project is completed within the given timelines. He delved upon the executing agency that no lackadaisical approach will be entertained while implementing this prestigious project, adding that this flagship programme caters to essential requirement of clean portable water to each and every household of The UT.

Advisor further asked the executing agency to maintain close coordination with other allied departments for smooth implementation of the mission. He also asked them to strengthen the monitoring mechanism and hold monthly review on progress of ongoing works across the UT.

While highlighting the importance of Water Quality Monitoring & Surveillance (WQMS), Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the officers to ensure that all the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) certified labs be made functional besides the labs, which are in process of NABL accreditation, are provided the equipments. He also asked them for deploying mobile testing labs in each district so that the timely tests are conducted and clean potable water is provided to the people.

While reviewing other major ongoing projects of Jal Shakti Department like Tawi Barrage, protection work/bund on River Devak along AIIMS Samba, Reconstruction of Balole Syphon on main Ranbir canal and other projects, Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the officers for completion of these prestigious projects before onset of monsoon. He exhorted upon the officers of executing agency that the diffuse of drainage into river Tawi should be checked in advance and proper plan for the discharge of drains into river should be made.