Advisor Bhatnagar reviews performance of School Education Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 12: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat to review the performance of School Education Department (SED) as well as assess the progress achieved in implementation of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) like Samagra Shiksha, PM-POSHAN, New India Literacy Program and PM-SHRI across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary SED, Alok Kumar; Secretary JKBOSE, Director SED Jammu/Kashmir, Project Director Samagra Shiksha, Special Secretary SED and other senior officers of the department.

During the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar examined the department’s achievements and challenges in improving education outcomes, infrastructure development, teacher training and overall performance of the schools.

He also analysed the department’s progress in enhancing student enrollment, improving learning outcomes and promoting inclusive education across J&K.

The Advisor further assessed the department’s efforts in implementing innovative programs and initiatives aimed at improving the quality of education.

Speaking during the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar called upon the department to focus on strengthening infrastructure with due upgradation in technology and enhance capacity building of teachers so that students receive quality education. He also stressed the need for effective monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to track progress and identify areas for improvement.

While reviewing different aspects of SED, the Advisor called upon both the Directors to increase the retention rate in schools besides required infrastructure should be upgraded as per the consolidation of schools. He urged upon all the stakeholders to maintain close synergy so that desired results are achieved from this plan.

He also called upon both the Directors for placement of sufficient teachers in hard zone areas so that desired Pupil-Teacher ratio is met.

The Advisor further delved upon the officers to prepare a holistic plan for development of particular sports in each school in consultation with Youth Services and Sports Department so that students can be provided an opportunity of excelling in their sport of interest also. He asked them to prepare a sports infrastructure database of each school so that required facilities can be established in these schools.

The Advisor, in the meeting, also took stock of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) scheme. He asked the officers to make the child friendly furniture as well as ECCE kits available in all identified schools.

The Advisor also reviewed the functioning of Vidya Samiksha Kendra in the meeting. He called upon the officers to make this Kendra fully functional so that the desired outcomes are met.

During the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar also discussed Human Resource Management issues of the Department. He called upon the officers to hold regular DPCs for the smooth career progression of teachers and lecturers.