Advisor Bhatnagar reviews functioning of School Education, Animal/Sheep Husbandry Deptts

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 24: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today chaired a meeting to review the performance and functioning of School Education, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Departments of Kashmir division at Civil Secretariat here.

While reviewing performance of School Education Department, Advisor Bhatnagar asked the Director to keep everything in place well in advance before the commencement of class work after the winters. He also directed that preparations for examinations for March session should also be made in coordination with JKBOSE and SCERT before the opening of schools.

Advisor Bhatnagar further asked th officers of SED that any kind of training required for improving quality of teaching should be held before the opening of schools so that no classwork time is wasted. He also asked them to conduct survey of all facilities available in schools like science and computer laboratories, drinking water and toilet service so that the school children don’t feel any kind of inconvenience.

During the meeting, Advisor also took detailed assessment of progress achieved under different schemes being implemented by School Education Department as well as Samagra Shiksha. He directed the officers to utilise funds effectively under all the schemes.

Director School Education, Kashmir, Tassaduq Hussain Mir, briefed the Advisor about the progress achieved under different schemes besides preparations of the department for opening of schools.

Meanwhile, Advisor Bhatnagar in an another meeting reviewed the performance and functioning of Animal and Sheep Husbandry Departments.

The meeting was attended by Director General, Sheep Husbandry Kashmir, Bashir Ahmad Khan; Director Animal Husbandry, Kashmir, Purnima Mittal and other senior officers of the department.

Advisor had a detailed review of CAPEX budget, funds released, expenditures incurred under centrally sponsored schemes for 2022-23 and other deliverables of Animal/Sheep Husbandry Departments. He also assessed the progress on Cattle Feed Production Scheme, Integrated Poultry Development Scheme, Fodder Development Scheme, Integrated Poultry Development Scheme, Aquaculture Development Schemes, and other related schemes.

While reviewing the performance of Animal Husbandry Department, Advisor asked the Director to set priorities for having projects as per the Apex Committee report led by Dr. Mangla Rai. He asked him that Animal Husbandry possesses vast potential of creating employment avenues in J&K and the department should utilise the expertise of Dr. Mangla Rai led committee for development of this sector.

While discussing the aftermath of Lumpy Skin Disease, Advisor Bhatnagar said that though the disease has been contained in J&K, the process of vaccination of livestock should be continued. He also asked them to bring the livestock under insurance cover.