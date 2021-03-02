Advisor Baseer visits Industrial Estate Samba, reviews functioning

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Mar 2: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today conducted an extensive tour of Samba Industrial Estate to assess and address the hardships faced by the business unit holders besides taking stock of functioning of several industrial units operating there.

Advisor Baseer Khan held detailed deliberations with group of industrialists of the district during a meeting held in this regard.

The industrialists apprised the Advisor about various issues like the difficulties being faced to achieve adoption of Ease of Doing Business by JKSIDCO, time bound clearance of files in respect of approval of building plans, Ease of Doing Business concept by PDD for sanction, transfer and surrender of power load by industrial units besides provision of amnesty to the industrial sector.

He said that it is being ensured that the entrepreneurs are optimally benefitted by Ease of Doing Business and innovation ecosystem adding that several reforms have been taken up by the Government in this regard. He issued on spot directions to the concerned officers to address the basic issues like regular power supply, proper drainage system and effective implementation of pollution control measures.

Later, Advisor Khan visited various industrial units including M/s Berger Paints India Limited, M/s Kandhari Beverages Private Limited, M/s Zeiss Pharma Limited, M/s Alstrong Enterprises India Private Limited and assessed the overall functioning of these business units. He also visited the Common Effulent treatment Plant (CEPT) at IGC Phase –I Samba.

Advisor, while emphasizing the need of development of Industrial Estates on modern lines, instructed the authorities to devise a comprehensive development plan including all facilities like Common Facility Centre, Medical aid, recreation facilities, developed roads, drinking water facility, proper drainage, parks and other allied utilities.

Director Industries and Commerce, Jammu, Joint Director, Industries and Commerce, Assistant Commissioner, President Industrial Association Samba and other officers were present on the occasion.