Adopt former PM Shastri’s life values: Murmu

LUCKNOW, Dec 11: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday asked the students of Varanasi’s Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith to adopt the life values of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was a student of the institution’s first batch, in their conduct.

Addressing the 45th convocation of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, the president said association of two Bharat Ratna with this institution is a proof of its glorious heritage.

Murmu added that Bharat Ratna Dr Bhagwan Das was the first vice chancellor of this Vidyapith and former Prime Minister Shastri was the student of the first batch of this institution.

“It is expected from the students of this institution that they should adopt the life values of Shastri ji in their conduct,” she said. The President said the journey of this Vidyapith began 26 years before the country’s independence with the goals of “self-reliance” and “swaraj” as envisioned by Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

“This university as an institution born out of the non-cooperation movement is a living symbol of our great freedom struggle,” she said, adding all the students of this Vidyapith are the flag bearers of the national ideals of our freedom struggle.

The president said the intention behind naming the Kashi Vidyapith, as Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, is to express respect for the ideals of our freedom struggle.

Murmu said that following those ideals and making an effective contribution to the country’s progress during the Amrit Kaal will be a true tribute to the nation-building founders of the Vidyapith.

The president said that Varanasi has been the center of Indian knowledge tradition since ancient times.

“Even today, the institutions in this city are contributing in the promotion of modern knowledge and science,” she added.

Murmu urged the students and teachers of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith to continue enriching the glory of their institution in keeping with the tradition of the center of knowledge. (PTI)