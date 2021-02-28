Admn seals decades-old taxi stand in Khanabal; drivers aghast

Alternative space with double capacity provided: Officials

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR Feb 28: The authorities in Anantnag have sealed a taxi stand operating from Khanabal for the last at least 40 years due to which more than 200 families are expected to take a hit.

The aggrieved drivers said that the officials from the district administration appeared on Friday evening and sealed the premises without giving them any prior notice in this regard.

However, the district administration refuted the claims of not having served the eviction notice to them and said that the same was sent to them a year ago.

The officials said that it was based on the eviction notice that the matter was taken to the High Court by the drivers and managed to get a stay order.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, Ghulam Hassan Sheikh told Excelsior the administration is trying to decongest the town and keeping that in mind the step was taken.

“We had served an eviction notice to them and the drivers were able to get a stay from the High Court; if they had not gone to the court we would have still rehabilitated them as they are our people,” he said.

The administration has provided an alternative space for the taxi stand near Batengoo which is at some distance from the sealed premises. The officials said that the alternative space can accommodate double the number of vehicles that are currently operating from the Khanabal taxi stand.

Earlier, the issue was in the High Court which had directed the district administration to rehabilitate the drivers who would be affected by the move.

“The court had said that the work of the drivers should not be affected any way after being rehabilitated,” the drivers said. They said that the space that has been allotted to them is in the outskirts which will directly affect their business.

The drivers said that they will be forced to come out on roads if their issues are not heard as they have been already facing a lot for the last 2 years due to several reasons.

The land from which the taxi stand was operating belongs to PWD R&B Department for which the drivers have been paying the rent. However, the officials said that they have been paying a nominal amount in rent and that the rent agreement was not renewed off late.