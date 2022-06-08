Admn gears up to accommodate 15,000 pilgrims in Jammu: Avny

RFID tags at 4 places, Help Desks to come up

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 8: The district Jammu administration has geared up to provide accommodation to at least 15,000 pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji yatra in case of blockade of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and adverse weather conditions along the yatra tracks.

The district administration headed by Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa has identified 32 centres for lodging 15,000 pilgrims, if need arises due to bad weather on Pahalgam and Baltal tracks and blockade of 300-kilometer long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway which can lead to suspension of the yatra.

Annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji is starting on June 30 and will last 43 days till August 11.

“We have identified 32 centres for lodgment of nearly 15,000 pilgrims to meet any exigency. The numbers can be further increased depending on the situation,” Lavasa said, adding that best possible arrangements are being made for the annual pilgrimage.

All arrangements will be in place well before start of the yatra, she said.

Lavasa said: “Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags will be provided to the pilgrims at General Bus Stand, Railway Station, Airport and Bhagwati Nagar”.

The District Magistrate said those opting for `Tatkal registration’ will also get RFID tags.

The district administration will be installing Help Desks for Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrims at the Airport, Railway Station and Bus Stand for the yatris coming through flights, trains and buses to Jammu.

Another Help Desk will be set up at Kunjwani for the pilgrims coming by road in the private vehicles, buses, taxis etc.

“A total of 18 Langars are being set up for the pilgrims here,” she said, adding most of Langars are those which are being run every year during the yatra while two to three are new ones.

Most of the Langars will be set up at fixed places.

As far as security arrangements for Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrims are concerned, the additional companies are arriving and all necessary steps will be in place well before start of the yatra, Lavasa said.

“Security arrangements will be more this year than previous years,” she said.

All required arrangements for the pilgrims at Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas including accommodation, toilets and cleanliness are almost final. The Yatri Niwas will be ready to accommodate the pilgrims well before start of the yatra.

On development front, the District Development Commissioner said work on four-laning of Jammu-Akhnoor road will be completed this year. Work is also apace on Ring Road.