Administrative Council Approves Establishment Of Separate Public Grievances Department

Focus on quality disposal of grievances

SRINAGAR, Jul 6: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha gave approval to the establishment of the Department of Public Grievances as a separate Administrative Department.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Mandeep Kumar Bandhari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

Earlier, the subject of “Redressal of Public Grievances” was assigned to the Administrative Reforms, Inspections, Trainings and Grievances Department.

This administrative reform measure is in line with the commitment of the Government that envisages promotion of citizen-centric governance with emphasis on grievance redressal innovations through e-Governance. This will ensure better administration and quality public grievance with better outcomes for the aggrieved thereby guaranteeing efficient disposal of official business.