Admin committed to provide improved service delivery to people: Dr Owais

Excelsior Correspondent

BANDIPORA, Dec 21: As part of Good Governance Week, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmed today presided over a mega grievance redressal camp at ShokBaba area of Arin Block.

The Grievance Redressal camp was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Bandipora, Ali Afsar Khan; JD Planning, Imtiyaz Ahmad; DDC member Arin and senior officers from District Administration.

The camp witnessed participation of large public gatherings along with PRIs and beneficiaries of various Government sponsored schemes.

Locals and people from adjoining areas, led by representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions, put forth their issues and demands regarding basic amenities and different services.

The DDC member Arin also put forth various issues of public importance before the chair and demanded organising Jashn e Surrinder in the area to promote tourism activities.

The DC after patiently listening to the issues and grievances of the public passed on spot directions for their redressal and directed the officers to redress the genuine public grievances on priority.

Dr Owais said Administration is committed towards Good Governance in order to ensure prompt and efficient public grievance disposal and improved service delivery to people.

He said under Har Ghar Jal programme of JJM, 60 lakh gallon filtered water will be provided to people of Bandipora by the end of March 2023.

The DC urged the public to take extra care of cleanliness in the area and work in coordination with administration for tourism promotion in the area.

During the programme, Golden cards, Artisan cards, e-Shram cards and land passbooks were distributed among beneficiaries.

The programme also witnessed speeches by various speakers regarding drug de-addiction and ill effects of drug abuse.

During the grievance redressal camp, a mega free health camp was also organised by Health Department Bandipora.