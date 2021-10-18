Admin awaiting family decision on last rites of 2 non-local labourers: DC Annatnag

Srinagar, Oct 18: District Administration in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Monday said that it was awaiting decision of the families of two non-locals regarding last rites.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Dr Piyush Singla said that the administration will provide all assistance whether the last rites are carried here or in native place.

“Our officers are in touch with their families. We are awaiting family decision on last rites. Full assistance in all respects shall be provided,” Singla said when asked if the last rites of the duo— Raja Rishi Dev Kumar and Joginder Rishi Dev— who was killed by unknown gunmen suspected to be militants in Wanpoh area last evening—are carried being carried here or bodies will be sent back to native place.

Meanwhile, District Administration Anantnag, acting expediently, granted ex-gratia relief of Rs one lakh each to the victim family from the District Red Cross Fund. The relief was provided immediately at midnight, within a few hours of the incident, the officials said. (Agencies)