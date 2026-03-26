Adityanath warns land grabbers, hears grievances

GORAKHPUR (UP), Mar 26: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to take strict action against those involved in illegal land encroachment and warned that people harassing the poor would not be spared.

The Chief Minister met around 200 people at a Janata Darshan programme in Gorakhpur, collected their applications and assured them that the government will take effective action to address their grievances.

“Do not worry. The government will ensure action on all your problems,” Adityanath said.

For the resolution of complaints related to various matters, Adityanath forwarded applications to concerned administrative and police officials, instructing them to ensure timely and satisfactory disposal.

Taking serious note of complaints related to crime and illegal land encroachment, he directed officials to take strict action against those forcibly occupying others’ land.

He asserted that those harassing the poor would not be spared and that their property rights must be protected.

On cases involving family disputes, Adityanath instructed officials to first facilitate dialogue between the parties and, if unresolved, proceed with appropriate legal action.

Several people sought financial assistance for medical treatment and the chief minister assured them that lack of funds would not hinder anyone’s treatment and directed officials to promptly assess and arrange expenses for those in need of advanced medical care. (PTI)