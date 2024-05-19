ADGP Vijay Kumar, IG CRPF Visit Pahalgam, Shopian After Twin Terror Attacks In South Kashmir

Srinagar, May 19: ADGP Law and Order in Jammu and Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Sunday visited Pahalgam where terrorists fired upon and injured a couple from Jaipur on Saturday evening.

An official said that the AGDP along with DIG south Kashmir, SSP Anantnag and other senior officers visited Pahalgam to take stock of the situation.

On Saturday evening a couple identified as Farah and Tabrez from Rajasthan’s Jaipur were injured after being fired upon by terrorists in Yannar area of Pahalgam.

Officials said that the condition of Tabrez, who has been shifted to Srinagar from GMC Anantnag, continues to be critical, while condition of Farah is stable.

Meanwhile, IGP CRPF K Ganender Verma and DIG Alok Avasthi visited Hirpora Shopian where a former sarpanch affiliated with the BJP was shot dead by terrorists last evening.

Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh, a former sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists in his native village. (KNO)