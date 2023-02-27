ADGP Kashmir Visits Pulwama, Reviews Law And Order Situation In The Region

SRINAGAR, Feb 27: ADGP Kashmir Zone of Jammu and Kashmir Police Vijay Kumar today visited the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir to review the prevailing law and order situation in the area.

The visit comes in the aftermath of the latest target killing in Pulwama, in which Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Hindu resident of Achan, was shot dead by terrorists when he was on his way to the local market.

“ADGP Kashmir Shri Vijay Kumar today visited district Pulwama where he held a detailed security review meeting in which officers of Police and other security forces participated,” said the press release issued by J&K Police department.

In the security meeting officers including Army’s Sector Commander, DIG Police, DIG CRPF, SSP Pulwama, Army’s CO and CRPF’s Commandants and other officers were present. ADGP Kashmir was briefed about the overall security measures put in place by the participating officers.

During the meeting, ADGP Kashmir imparted upon them to implement of additional security measures in order to prevent such terror incidents.

ADGP Vijay Kumar also underlined the importance of human intelligence operations in the review meeting.

“While instructing the officers present in the meeting, the ADGP Kashmir stressed to enhance counter-terror operations in Pulwama District. He also directed police officers present in the meeting to generate more humint & techint and further launch counter-terrorist operations along with security forces. Besides, the process for identifying hybrid terrorists and taking appropriate actions were also discussed in the meeting” said the official statement.

It has to be noted that this is the first attack on a Hindu civilian in the last four months. Last year, there were a number of targeted killings in Kashmir. Several of the casualties were migrant workers or Pandits from Kashmir. (Agencies)