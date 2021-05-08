Additional Triage Center for Covid-19 patients set up in Gandhinagar Hospital

JAMMU: An additional Triage centre for Covid patients has been set up in Government Gandhinagar Hospital for regulating the admission of Covid patients in Jammu district.

The first Covid-19 Triage facility has been established in Chest Diseases Hospital, Jammu as first contact point for screening of any Covid +ve patient intending to get admitted in the designated Covid Hospitals in Jammu district:

“Now, in view of the recent surge in Covid-19 +ve cases and to ensure facilitation of such patients; additional Triage Centre is hereby ordered to be established at Govt. Hospital, Gandhinagar (Old Block), Jammu wherein Covid-19 patients shall be assessed by the designated teams of Health professionals,” an order issued by Divisional Commissioner Dr Raghav Langer stated.

Accordingly, two Triage Centers at Chest Diseases Hospital and Government Hospital, Gandhinagar (Old Block), Jammu shall form the first Nodal point for the Covid-19 patients intending to get admission in the dedicated Covid Hospitals viz, Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu (Level-1, Tertiary Care Hospital); Chest Diseases Hospital, Jammu; Super Specialty Hospital, Jammu; MCH, Gandhinagar, Jammu; Psychiatry Hospital, Jammu; Government Hospital Gandhinagar (Old Block), Jammu (under Directorate of Health Services, Jammu); Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Gangyal (under Directorate of Health Services, Jammu); Sub-District Hospital, Kot Bhalwal (under Directorate of Health Services, Jammu) and Sub District Hospital, Bishnah (under Directorate of Health Services, Jammu).

As per the order, additional Triage facility established at Government Hospital Gandhinagar (Old Block), Jammu shall work under the Supervision of Medical Superintendent of Government Hospital Gandhinagar (Old Block), Jammu.

A team of Health Professionals shall also be nominated by the Principal, Government Medical College, Jammu at the said Triage facility to provide necessary coordination in the triaging and rationalization of admission of Covid +ve in Govt. Medical College Associated Hospitals/Dedicated Covid Hospitals under Directorate of Health Services, Jammu.

Medical Superintendent, Government Hospital Gandhinagar (Old Block), Jammu shall dedicate a land line as well as mobile number for facilitation of Covid-19 patients which shall be given wide publicity.

All the Chief Medical Officers of other nine Districts shall also establish a similar mechanism of Triage facility at their respective GMCs/District Hospitals and also make sure that there was no unnecessary referral to the Tertiary Care Hospitals.