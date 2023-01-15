Additional Divisional Railway Manager Arrested By CBI In Graft Case

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Representational Image

New Delhi, Jan 15: The CBI has arrested an Additional Divisional Railway Manager posted in Guwahati in an alleged bribery case of Rs 50 lakh, officials said on Sunday.
A 1997-batch Indian Railways Service officer Jitender Pal Singh was arrested along with a person identified as Hari Om while allegedly demanding and accepting the bribe, they said.
Further details are awaited. (Agencies)

