Additional Divisional Railway Manager Arrested By CBI In Graft Case

New Delhi, Jan 15: The CBI has arrested an Additional Divisional Railway Manager posted in Guwahati in an alleged bribery case of Rs 50 lakh, officials said on Sunday.

A 1997-batch Indian Railways Service officer Jitender Pal Singh was arrested along with a person identified as Hari Om while allegedly demanding and accepting the bribe, they said.

