Adda 365: India’s Biggest Video-centric Entertainment Platform Now Brings the Audio Room Feature

Today, short-form videos are everywhere. Every big and small platform is now in this race of attracting more users using short-form content, from Instagram to YouTube and to Facebook. In India, the short video market has seen a significant boost over the past two or three years. The COVID-19 pandemic, furthermore, acted as a catalyst in this process.

Adda365 is one of the biggest voice based platforms that aims to provide its users with a unique opportunity to connect and showcase their talents simultaneously.

In 2020, the Government of India levied a ban on the Chinese entertainment app TikTok. This ban encouraged Indian companies and app developers to create an Indian platforms to monetize the growing popularity of short-form content in India. In this scenario, Adda365 emerged as a short-video entertainment platform that allows people to bring their talents out in front of a large audience. Adda365 is a combination of short videos and audio rooms where users can connect with their favourite creators.

The app has recently launched its newest in-app feature which is a short audio aspect- Audio Room – where you can create voice-based rooms, and the creators can stay connected and engaged with their follower base. This latest feature will empower all the creators in a new way. There is no upper limit to how many people can join a room. In addition, users can talk even through messages in these audio rooms. They can customize their appearance in the audio rooms using in-app frames, themes, etc. There is also a virtual gifting option available for audio rooms. In fact, there will also be a moderator to handle the audio rooms and to make sure that there is no chaos.

“When the biggest players like Facebook is banking on short-form videos in India, why should an Indian app not utilize this opportunity? According to a new report by Bain & Company, the short video entertainment market is predicted to grow to 650 million users by 2025. So, it is the perfect moment to enter the market and grab the growth opportunity. With our newest audio room feature, Adda 365 will be able to expand its customer reach and assist creators in engaging with their followers in a better way.”

The pandemic has increased content consumption worldwide. As a matter of fact, short-form content is one of the most successful by-products of it. In India alone, the short-form content consumer base grew 3.5 times and 12 times in total time spent by all users over the past two years, as per a Business Insider report. According to the same report, active users spend up to 45 minutes a day only on these platforms, and at present there are more than 200 million short-form video consumers in India.

Adda365 brings the best of the entertainment and social media worlds together. It is a one-of-its-kind where you can find friends, showcase your talent, create unique content, and connect with your followers, all at once.