Adani leads India Inc tributes to Dhoni, calls former Indian captain inspiration for millions

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani on Sunday said MS Dhoni inspired millions from small towns and humble homes to dream, as he led corporate India in paying glowing tributes to the World Cup-winning captain.

Dhoni, India’s most successful captain who led to World Cup triumphs in 2007 (T20) and 2011 (ODI), announced his exit from international cricket with a cryptic Instagram message on Saturday.

“#MSDhoni said goodbye to international cricket but what he achieved in the past decade and half can never be reflected in a scoreboard. He inspired millions from small towns and humble homes to dream,” Adani tweeted.

Vedanta Ltd Vice Chairman Navin Agarwal recalled his meeting with the cricketing legend.

“An absolute favorite would be your sprint towards the stumps, a spectacular run out against Bangladesh in T20. Fortunate to meet the legend & experience his passion for the sport. For the final time,“DHONI DHONI”!,” Agarwal, brother of mining baron Anil Agarwal, tweeted.

E-commerce player Snapdeal’s CEO Kunal Bahl said Dhoni gave inspiration to everyone.

“Watching Dhoni on and off the field gave inspiration to everyone from all walks of life to be calm, humble, always aspire to do one’s best and enable others to be the best version of themselves,” he tweeted.

Oil refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) also tweeted to pay tributes to Dhoni.

“Dhoni finishes-off in style ~ Jersey No.7s most coveted owner & Indian Crickets one of d most distinguished playing Ambassador calls it a day. View from behind the Stumps is not going to be same again while the World will miss those Heart in Mouth last over finishes #DhoniRetires,” it said.

Adani Sportsline, an arm of the USD 13 billion Adani Group, said, “Dhoni finishes off in Style. Thank You for all the beautiful memories @msdhoni.”

JSW Group Chairman and MD Sajjan Jindal tweeted, “Best wishes to #MSDhoni as he retires from all forms of International Cricket. His ability to deliver under pressure and put the team before himself made him an internationally respected icon. India will miss him on the field!”.

Tech Mahindra CEO and Managing Director CP Gurnani said leaders never retire but choose a different platform.

“Ardent fan of #Dhoni the sportsman, greater fan of Dhoni the leader.A small town boy,he proved that leadership is about self belief, faith in the team & delivering results. I strongly believe leaders never retire-they choose a different platform to shine..I will be waiting,” he tweeted. (AGENCIES)