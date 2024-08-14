Actor Rajpal Yadav’s Shahjahanpur property sealed by bank

SHAHJAHANPUR (UP), Aug 14: Film actor Rajpal Yadav’s Shahjahanpur property has been sealed by a Mumbai bank over non-repayment of a loan, an official said on Wednesday.

Manish Verma, manager of the Shahjahanpur branch of Central Bank of India, said the actor had taken a loan from the Mumbai branch of the bank by mortgaging his ancestral property in Shahjahanpur.

Sources close to the actor said Yadav had set up ‘Navrang Godavari Entertainment Limited’, a production house, in the name of his parents in 2005 and had taken a loan of Rs 5 crore from the Bandra Kurla Complex branch of Central Bank of India in Mumbai.