Actor Mishti Mukherjee dies following kidney failure

Mumbai :Actor Mishti Mukherjee passed away on Friday due to kidney failure, her publicist said in a statement on Sunday. She was in her mid 30s.

Mukherjee made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 Ranvir Shorey-starrer “Life Ki Toh Lag Gayi” in a guest appearance.

According to a statement from Mukherjee’s publicist, the actor breathed her last in Bengaluru.

“Mishti Mukherjee, who marked her brilliance in many films and music videos with her ace acting, is no more. Due to keto diet, her kidney failed in Bangalore and she breathed her last on Friday night, the actress suffered a lot of pain.

“Unforgettable and unfortunate loss. May her soul rest in peace,” the statement said.

Mukherjee was cremated on Saturday. She is survived by her parents and brother. (AGENCIES)