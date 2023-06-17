ACS Home Reviews Progress Regarding Issuance Of Individual Arms Licences In J&K

SRINAGAR, Jun 17: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, RK Goyal today reviewed the status of various services related to Arms licenses including issuance and renewal of individual arms licenses, being provided through NDAL-ALIS portal.

The ACS advised the District Magistrates to extend assistance to the general public desirous of availing various services including issuance and renewal of arms licenses, utilizing the online NDAL-ALIS platform.

He impressed upon them to take immediate steps for timely processing of applications received for grant of Individual Arms Licenses strictly in terms of the instructions issued vide Government Order No. 30-Home of 2023 dated 18.01.2023.

In order to have speedy verification of antecedents from the CID, he asked them to employ dedicated electronic channels by the licensing authorities.

In the meeting, it was reiterated to strictly adhere to the provisions contained in the Arms Act and the Arms Rules, so that the bonafide applicants, eligible for grant and renewal of these licenses are facilitated as envisaged in the online services being provided through NDAL-ALIS portal of Government of India.

The meeting was attended by Special DG, CID, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and all the District Magistrates of the UT.