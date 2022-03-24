Acid attacks are unpardonable

At the outset, let it be forcefully said that throwing acid generally on others’ faces and exposed parts of the body, with intention to “wreak vengeance” is not only a heinous crime, an inhuman act, an uncivilised felony but is tantamount to causing untold lifelong torture , pain and mental agony to the victims, usually young girls. The parents of such young victim girls too undergo extreme torment, anguish and a sense of inability to do anything in reversing such a fate of their loved victims. Should such heartless offenders of humanity go scot free and not pay very heavily for committing such spine chilling offence?

UT Police really deserves commendation in cracking very expeditiously the most unfortunate acid attack case on a young 24 year girl in Hawal, Srinagar in February this year committed by three persons, one of them stated to be falling in the age group of 16 to 18 years qualifying, otherwise, to be treated under juvenile justice system. That the investigations completed including arrests made just within one month of the ghastly committed crime has earned for the investigating police team as one of the fastest charge- sheeted and charge- framed cases so far. We expect hopefully, similarly, the trial also to be fast tracked so that under the relevant provision of the IPC, the culprits get a life term plus heavy fine. All possible legal efforts to treat the third offender too as an adult must be taken on preferred basis. It needs to be thoroughly probed, on the other hand, as to how and where availability of acid in this manner exists and how the vicious culprits could manage the lethal substance for committing such a savagery.