ACD Shopian orders enquiry on verification of job cards

SHOPIAN: The Assistant Commissioner Development, Shopian today ordered enquiry over allegations of issuance of job cards in favour of the minors/ students at Panchayat Halqa Heerpora.

The enquiry was called after a complaint was received on 2 February, 2021 regarding the subject after which ACD constituted a committee vide order no ACD/SPN/20/3753-57 to investigate the matter and the committee was directed to submit the report within 5 days.

Meanwhile the concerned three (3) employees of Panchayat Halqa Herpora were attached to ACD office Shopian till the investigation gets completed. It was given that if at all, anything found illegal, action will be taken as per law against the accused.