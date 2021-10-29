Access to justice right of every individual: Rijiju

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 29: Union Minister for Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju inaugurated a Legal Services and Awareness Camp at Astanmarg (Dhara). The camp was organized by District Legal Services Authority Srinagar under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority in collaboration with District Administration Srinagar today.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Executive Chairman J&K Legal Services Authority and Member, National Legal services Authority were present on the occasion.

While speaking on the occasion, Kiren Rijiju said that Government’s duty is to provide justice to various sections of the society and said that Legal Services Authority is doing a commendable job in this regard.

He said that continuous efforts are being made by courts to ensure that every individual has access to justice so that justice is delivered to the common man at doorsteps.

He further said that residents have a right to basic amenities like drinking water, drainage, roads, electricity and other things and said the outreach programme started by the Government of India provides a window to approach people directly for resolving their issues. The government wants every individual of Jammu and Kashmir to get benefited and several initiatives are being taken in this regard, he further added.

Different stalls were installed by various departments which include Horticulture, Health, Revenue, Agriculture, Youth Services & sports Labour Deptt., Forest, and DLSA Srinagar, highlighting different welfare schemes of their respective departments.

During the camp, the Union Minister inspected each stall and took first-hand experience of activities of each department. He further distributed 15 wheel chairs,15 hearing aids, 16 marriage assistance to the beneficiaries by Social welfare Department, a Borewell on subsidy rate and khadi component worth Rs 50,000 by Horticulture Department, 35 scheduled Tribe certificates & 50 Domicile certificate by Revenue Department, a tractor, tiller, seeds, mushrooms & fresh vegetables by Agriculture Department, 20 sport kits to the registered clubs by Youth Services & Sports Department, Financial assistance to 8 Children of Artisan workers & 30 Registration Certificate to the registered beneficiaries by Department of Handicraft, 50 Job Cards by Rural Development Department, 25 Gold Cards, Baseline Tests & Vaccination derive of Covid-19 by Health Department and legal aid provided in 15 cases by District Legal Services Authority Srinagar.

A legal awareness programme was also organised on “Legal Rights of Tribals” and the aim of this camp was to effect a paradigm shift from awareness to empowerment.

The camp was attended by Achal Sethi, Law Secretary; Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, Chairman DLSA(PDJ) Srinagar; M.K. Sharma, Member Secretary J&K LSA; Mohammad Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Sandeep Choudhary Sr. Superintendent of Police; Noor Mohammad Mir, Secretary District Legal Services Authority(Sub-judge) Srinagar.