“Accept The Inevitable” Says Karan Singh As SC Upholds Abrogation Of Article 370

New Delhi, Dec 11: Senior Congress leader and son of Jammu and Kashmir’s erstwhile Maharaja Hari Singh, Karan Singh, welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court upholding the abrogation of Article 370 and urged everyone to “accept the inevitable.”

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Union Government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and said that every decision taken by the Centre on behalf of a State can’t be subject to a legal challenge.

Singh also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore statehood and suggested political parties in J-K go ahead with preparations for fighting the next elections and not unnecessarily hit their heads against the wall.

“I welcome it. Now it has become clear that whatever happened is constitutionally valid…I request PM Modi to restore statehood soon…”

“A section of people in J&K who will not be happy with this judgment, my sincere advice is that they should accept the inevitable and they should accept the fact that now this has been done and the Supreme Court has upheld the action and therefore there’s no point now unnecessarily hitting their head against the wall,” he added.

“Now my suggestion is that they should turn their energies towards fighting the next elections. That is where the people should now be motivated instead of developing any negativity,” Karan Singh said further.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the abrogation of Article 370 and said that it is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

PM Modi in his post on X said “Today’s Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 is historic and constitutionally upholds the decision taken by the Parliament of India on 5th August 2019; it is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The Court, in its profound wisdom, has fortified the very essence of unity that we, as Indians, hold dear and cherish above all else.”

The PM further assured that the government is committed to the resilient people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh in fulfilling their dreams. (Agencies)