JAMMU, July 12: ACB Traps Raj Kumar, Prism man in office of Naib Tehsildar, Udhampur for demanding & accepting bribe of Rs.1300: searches conducted A complaint was received in P/S ACB Udhampur wherein complainant has alleged that five months ago he applied to the Naib Tehsildar Udhampur for issuing SC certificate in his name as well as in the name of his son but the Prism man namely Raj Kumar posted as dealing clerk in the office of Naib Tehsildar Udhampur demanded Rs. 10,000/- from the complainant for getting his file cleared of SC certificate. After negotiation, the accused Raj Kumar, Prism man of Naib Tehsildar Udhampur asked the complainant to pay an amount of Rs.5000/- to him and he will get his file cleared for issuing SC certificate.

In the meantime, the complainant lodged a written complaint against the accused public servant at P/S ACB Udhampur. The complaint was verified by ACB. A case FIR NO.02/2022 was registered at P/S ACB Udhampur. Today a trap laying team was constituted and the accused Raj Kumar, Prism man of Naib Tehsildar office Udhampur was caught red handed while demanding and accepting of Rs. 1300/- from the complainant for issuing SC certificate to him.

Further investigation is going on.