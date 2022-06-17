ACB traps Corporator’s husband

JAMMU, June 17: ACB traps and arrests Jyoti Devi, Corporator, Ward No.53 of Jammu Municipal Corporation and her husband Sham Lal while accepting bribe of ₹10,000 for issuance of Mulba Clearance certificate Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint in writing wherein the complainant stated that he is a Contractor by profession and have been allotted contract work for upgradation of the open area along the main road near Master Mind Classes by Pre-cast of paver tiles and upgradation of open area along main road near easy day at Ward No. 53Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

The complainant further stated that he has completed construction of allotted work and final payment of the same is pending with JMC Division IV. For making final payment there is a requirement of mulba clearance certificate from the concerned Corporator, for which complainant approached the Corporator of Ward No. 53 namely Jyoti Devi who demanded an amount of Rs. 10,000/- as bribe for issuance of mulba clearance certificate of the works done by him and she asked the complainant to contact her husband for payment of bribe money. He further stated that he did not want to pay the bribe and requested for taking necessary action against them.

Upon receiving the complaint allegations of the complaint were got verified. Consequently a case FIR No. 10/2022 P/S ACB-J U/s 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and 120-B IPC was registered at PS ACBJammu.

A trap team was constituted where upon the accused Sham Lal was caught red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 10,000/- on behalf of his wife Jyoti Devi Corporator of Ward No. 53 from the complainant. Both the accused persons were taken into custody on the spot. Searches at the residential house of the accused persons were also conducted.

Further investigation in the case is going on.